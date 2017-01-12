Gombe tourism attracts local, foreign interests
The role of tourism in National development over the years has been encouraged by both State and the Federal Government. Gombe State is endowed with numerous natural, historical, recreation and cultural tourism potentials. Some of the tourism attractions and historical sites that are found in the state include Buba Yero Tomb and incidentally Buba Yero […]
The post Gombe tourism attracts local, foreign interests appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story