Gombe election: PDP floors APC, others

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won the Gombe State House of Assembly bye-election in Dukku north constituency. Hide quoted text The election was conducted on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, following the death of Gambo Kabade of the PDP on June 29. Results were announced at the Government Girl Secondary School […] Gombe election: PDP floors APC, others Read Full Story