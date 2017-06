Give me Oduduwa or I die – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode, has again called for the division of Nigeria, saying “give us Oduduwa or let us die.” Recall that the former Minister has been a strong advocate of the struggle for a state of Biafra, and has supported the leaders of different pro-Biafra groups in the country, most notably, Nnamdi […] Give me Oduduwa or I die – Fani-Kayode Read Full Story