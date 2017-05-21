You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Give Buhari ultimatum not Fani-Kayode – Southern, Middle Belt youths reply North​
Update:  May 21, 2017 

Give Buhari ultimatum not Fani-Kayode – Southern, Middle Belt youths reply North​

Youths under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Allied Youths (SAMBAY) have replied threat by the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) against a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode. They said the North should rather give President Muhammadu Buhari ultimatum to fix Nigeria and stop killings of Christians, Igbos and other innocent persons across the [&#8230;] Give Buhari ultimatum not Fani-Kayode &#8211; Southern, Middle Belt youths reply North​ Read Full Story
News

