Get ready for Second Coming of Jesus, says Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday at Apostolic Faith Church said that Christians should be prepared for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ as the end of the world is near. Obasanjo made this remark during the 2017 Camp Meeting Concert by Apostolic Faith Church Choir and Orchestral at the Camp Ground Igbesa in Ogun. […]
