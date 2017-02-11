Germany offers £76m for immigrants to return home
Germany’s Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has planned to pay £76m of cash incentives for immigrants to leave voluntarily. The administration will offer cash handouts worth millions of pounds for migrants to leave Germany in an effort to silence criticism of her ‘open-door’ border policy. In a highly-embarrassing U-turn over the ill-fated plan, which saw 1.2million migrants flock […]
