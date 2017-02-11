You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Germany offers £76m for immigrants to return home
Update:  February 11, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 

Germany offers £76m for immigrants to return home

Germany&#8217;s Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has planned to pay £76m of cash incentives for immigrants to leave voluntarily. The administration will offer cash handouts worth millions of pounds for migrants to leave Germany in an effort to silence criticism of her ‘open-door’ border policy. In a highly-embarrassing U-turn over the ill-fated plan, which saw 1.2million migrants flock [&#8230;] The post Germany offers £76m for immigrants to return home appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

