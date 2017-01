Gambia’s President-elect loses son to dog bite

Habibu Barrow, one of The Gambia's President-elect Adams Barrow's five children, was killed by a dog on Sunday, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation. The eight-year-old was said to have died in Banjul enroute to the hospital after he was mauled by a dog. His father, who is in Senegal pending the resolution of the […]