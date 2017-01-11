Gabadinho backs Gabeya for Chiefs
Gabeya is one of four players that Chiefs welcomed on trial this week along with Italian Gustavo Paez, Pedro Henrique Dias DeAmorim from Brazil and Ismael Olivier Toure of Ivory Coast.
READ: No decision yet on Chiefs trialists
The towering central defender has been on the books of Malawian giants Big Bullets and though he is 20 years old, he is already a regular for The Flames.
“Miracle is quality,” says Bidvest Wits forward Mhango talking to KickOff.om.
Not only does Mhango play with Gabeya in the national team, they were also teammates at Bullets – a team which just like Ch Read Full Story