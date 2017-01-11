You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Gabadinho backs Gabeya for Chiefs
Update:  January 11, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 519 

Gabadinho backs Gabeya for Chiefs

Gabeya is one of four players that Chiefs welcomed on trial this week along with Italian Gustavo Paez, Pedro Henrique Dias DeAmorim from Brazil and Ismael Olivier Toure of Ivory Coast. READ: No decision yet on Chiefs trialists The towering central defender has been on the books of Malawian giants Big Bullets and though he is 20 years old, he is already a regular for The Flames. “Miracle is quality,” says Bidvest Wits forward Mhango talking to KickOff.om. Not only does Mhango play with Gabeya in the national team, they were also teammates at Bullets – a team which just like Ch Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top