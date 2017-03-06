You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Furman: More ups and downs ahead
Update:  March 06, 2017 

Furman: More ups and downs ahead

Matsatsantsa relinquished top spot over the weekend following their goalless draw against Ajax Cape Town, handing the table-toppers baton to Cape Town City after their win over Mamelodi Sundowns. READ: Baxter not heartbroken by Ajax draw With around a third of the season remaining, no fewer than five teams are in with a shout of lifting the league trophy, with SuperSport, Cape Town City, Sundowns, Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs all separated by only six points. “We are in the mix and that is what is important for us,” says Furman, whose side finished the weekend third on the table, Read Full Story
Sports

