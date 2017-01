Fulani herdsmen-Farmers clash: Oyo govt sets up committee

Following incessant clashes between farmers and Fulani herdsmen, the Oyo state government has constituted stakeholder committees at both state and local government levels to look into the crisis. The government also urged both parties not to take laws into their hands. The post Fulani herdsmen-Farmers clash: Oyo govt sets up committee appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story