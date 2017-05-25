Fuel diversion: Court extends Ubah’s detention for 14 days
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Jabi on Thursday granted an order for the Department of State Services (DSS) to further detain the Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah for 14 days. Justice Yusuf Halilu gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte application filed by theRead More
