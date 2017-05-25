You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Fuel diversion: Court extends Ubah’s detention for 14 days
Update:  May 25, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 0 

Fuel diversion: Court extends Ubah’s detention for 14 days

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Jabi on Thursday granted an order for the Department of State Services (DSS) to further detain the Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah for 14 days. Justice Yusuf Halilu gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte application filed by theRead More The post Fuel diversion: Court extends Ubah&#8217;s detention for 14 days appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top