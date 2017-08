Free-for-all as Edo Assembly impeaches Speaker

Alexander Okere, Benin There was drama at the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday when the Speaker of the House, Dr. Justin Okonoboh, was impeached, following an impeachment notice signed by 16 out of the 24 members of the assembly. Okonoboh was replaced with Mr. Kabiru Adjoto, while Mr. Victor Edoror emerged as his […] Read Full Story