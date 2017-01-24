You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Free State Stars set to sign Anas
Update:  January 24, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Free State Stars set to sign Anas

The Ghanaian forward, who is currently on the books of Mbabane Swallows in Swaziland, has been on trial with Ea Lla Koto for past two weeks and, according to information gathered by this publication, has done enough to earn a contract with the club. Mbabane Swallows CEO Sbusiso Manana has confirmed to KickOff.com that Free State Stars have made contact with his club in regard to Anas’ signature. "There has been contact. Both teams are talking,” Manana tells this site. Stars, who resume their PSL campaign against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 7, are currently under t Read Full Story
