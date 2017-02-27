Former President Olusegun Obasanjo arrives Kaduna International Airport and is received by Governor El-Rufai (Photos)
Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, is currently in Kaduna for a one-day working visit. Upon his arrival at the Kaduna International Airport, he was received by the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai. More photos after the cut.    
The post Former President Olusegun Obasanjo arrives Kaduna International Airport and is received by Governor El-Rufai (Photos) appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story