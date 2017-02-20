Former NNPC boss, Andrew Yakubu, asks court to order EFCC to return his $9.8m, £74,000 seized
Former NNPC boss, Andrew Yakubu, has asked the Federal High Court in Kano to issue an order compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC to return the $9.8 million and £74,000 recently seized from one of his homes in Kaduna state. In a suit filed by his counsel, Ahmed Raji, SAN, Yakubu asked the […]
