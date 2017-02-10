Former GMD NNPC admits ownership of recovered $9.8m
The former Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Andrew Yakubu, has admitted ownership of the recovered money of $9.8m from his home. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday said that Yakubu had reported to the commission’s zonal office in Kano and made the statement claiming the money was gift from unnamed […]
