January 21, 2017 

A Boko Haram terrorist suspected to be a foreigner has been captured by Nigerian troops in Rann, Borno State. The suspect not yet identified by Nigerian military authorities, was among the ban of terrorists that staged an attack on Rann, the location of the Internally Displaced Persons Camp, that was accidentally hit by Nigerian Air [&#8230;] The post Foreign Boko Haram terrorist captured, 15 killed appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story
