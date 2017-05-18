You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Football fans wrestle gun from soldier who attempted to kill people after his team lost a game [PHOTOS]
Update:  May 18, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 488 

Football fans wrestle gun from soldier who attempted to kill people after his team lost a game [PHOTOS]

Images showing football fans wrestling a gun from the hands of a soldier has surfaced on social media. The incident happened in Uganda during the week after a football match between Onduparaka FC and Saints. Trouble reportedly started when host Onduparaka scored the winning goal in the extra time, 95th minute precisely. To the chagrin [&#8230;] Football fans wrestle gun from soldier who attempted to kill people after his team lost a game [PHOTOS] Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top