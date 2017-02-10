Food Crisis in Nigeria: Agric Minister, Ogbeh blames Police, Army, Customs
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, on Thursday, blamed men of the Nigeria Police Force, their counterparts in the Army and Nigeria Customs Service attached to series of roadblocks in the country, for unending high cost of food prices, through unbearable extortions from truck drivers conveying farm produce to various urban […]
Food Crisis in Nigeria: Agric Minister, Ogbeh blames Police, Army,... Read Full Story