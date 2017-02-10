You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Food Crisis in Nigeria: Agric Minister, Ogbeh blames Police, Army, Customs
Update:  February 10, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 117 

Food Crisis in Nigeria: Agric Minister, Ogbeh blames Police, Army, Customs

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, on Thursday, blamed men of the Nigeria Police Force, their counterparts in the Army and Nigeria Customs Service attached to series of roadblocks in the country, for unending high cost of food prices, through unbearable extortions from truck drivers conveying farm produce to various urban [&#8230;] Food Crisis in Nigeria: Agric Minister, Ogbeh blames Police, Army,... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top