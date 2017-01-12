You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  Flour Mills commence issuance of N100 billion commercial Paper on FMDQ
Flour Mill Nigeria Plc’s series 8, 9 and 10 commercial paper has been declared open for subscription. The subscription which is due to close on Friday, January 13, 2017, seeks to raise up to N15 billion across tenors. The programme is in three tenors. The first of 92 days has a Discount rate of 14.92 [&#8230;] The post Flour Mills commence issuance of N100 billion commercial Paper on FMDQ appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story
