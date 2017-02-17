Five killed, eight injured as suicide bombers strike in Maiduguri
Two suicide bombers were killed on Thursday by the Nigerian Army as they tried to sneak into Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. The army killed the dreaded members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect at the Mafa military checkpoint, about nine kilometres from the state capital as they tried to storm into town. However, as […]
