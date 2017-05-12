Fikru warns Downs over Saint George
Sundowns kick off their CAF Champions’ League Group C campaign against St. George at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening (17h00).
Unknown to many in South Africa is that St. George are financed by Saudi Arabian and Ethiopian billionaire businessman Mohammed Hussein Ali-Amoudi, who is considered the second richest black person in the world.
“St. George are a massive club and is not by chance that they are in the group stages of the Champions League,” Fikru tells KickOff.com.
The Ethiopians went past AC Leopards of Congo-Brazzaville in the last qualifying round on an e Read Full Story