You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Fikru warns Downs over Saint George
Update:  May 12, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 115 

Fikru warns Downs over Saint George

Sundowns kick off their CAF Champions’ League Group C campaign against St. George at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening (17h00). Unknown to many in South Africa is that St. George are financed by Saudi Arabian and Ethiopian billionaire businessman Mohammed Hussein Ali-Amoudi, who is considered the second richest black person in the world. “St. George are a massive club and is not by chance that they are in the group stages of the Champions League,” Fikru tells KickOff.com. The Ethiopians went past AC Leopards of Congo-Brazzaville in the last qualifying round on an e Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top