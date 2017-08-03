Fifa boss mourns Soweto Derby deaths
Two people died while many others suffered injuries following a stampede at Soccer City prior to the Carling Black Label Champion Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates last Saturday.
The local football fraternity have been left shocked by the incident, and Infantino has offered his sympathies to those affected.
In a letter addressed to SAFA president Danny Jordaan, Infantino said: “It was with shock and great sadness that I learned of the tragic stampede at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, that hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final, during the Soweto Derby match between South African Premier League rivals Kaizer Chiefs FC and Orlando Pirates FC on Saturday, 29 July 2017, which caused the death of two persons and injured several other people.
“On behalf of FIFA and in my own name, I extend my sincerest apologies to you, your Association, the two clubs, as well as the entire football community in South Africa.
“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have died, as well as the injured victims, and the international football family extends its greatest sympathy to them at this cruel moment in time.
"We hope that this message of solidarity may, in some small way, be a source of support and comfort for them."