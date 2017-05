Femi Fani-Kayode: Biafra at 50 – The inconvenient truth about Nigeria

Let the chains of subjugation be broken, let the yoke of slavery be shattered and let the shackles of servitude fall. For the voices of your ancestors and your dead are calling. The voices of your slaughtered children wail, scream and screech through the night and they shed whimpering and pitiful tears through the day. […] Femi Fani-Kayode: Biafra at 50 – The inconvenient truth about Nigeria Read Full Story