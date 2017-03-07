Federal Government Appoints Sunny Ade As An Ambassador
The federal government has appointed veteran musician King Sunny Ade as an ambassador of its re-orientation programme: “Change Begins With Me”. Ade was appointed as the ambassador of Change Begins With Me on Monday, March 6, by the minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed in Abuja. Mohammed while announcing the appointment described Ade as […]
