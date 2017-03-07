You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Federal Government Appoints Sunny Ade As An Ambassador
Federal Government Appoints Sunny Ade As An Ambassador

The federal government has appointed veteran musician King Sunny Ade as an ambassador of its re-orientation programme: &#8220;Change Begins With Me&#8221;. Ade was appointed as the ambassador of Change Begins With Me on Monday, March 6, by the minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed in Abuja. Mohammed while announcing the appointment described Ade as [&#8230;] The post Federal Government Appoints Sunny Ade As An Ambassador appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story
