You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Feature: Who should captain Bucs?
Update:  August 03, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 1111 

Feature: Who should captain Bucs?

READ: Manyisa to leave Pirates for Sundowns Happy JeleHe’s a player Pirates supporters seem to not want anymore, but he’s worn the armband many a time before and knows what it takes to lead the Buccaneers. Should he get the armband, Jele has to rediscover his form. He has worked under Milutin Sredojevic before, so he would know what the coach expects. Thami SangweniThe new man from Chippa United did a good job as skipper at his previous club, but would he want to take on such huge responsibility so early in his Pirates career? Probably not. There would be a lot of pressure on his shoulders if he does. Should it be thrown his way, then his older brother Siyabonga would have valuable advice for him. Thabo MatlabaHe has worn the captain’s armband at Pirates before and he is one of the more experienced players in the team. But his form has not been good over the last year. Abbubaker MobaraQuite a lot of the Pirates supporters believe Mobara has the qualities to be a captain. He talks well in the media and he seems determined to fight for the Orlando Pirates badge. He is one of the few players who give their all on the pitch. Question for readers: Who should captain Pirates? Let us know in the comments section below. Get the latest Orlando Pirates news sent to your phone Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top