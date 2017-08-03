Feature: Who should captain Bucs?
Happy JeleHe’s a player Pirates supporters seem to not want anymore, but he’s worn the armband many a time before and knows what it takes to lead the Buccaneers. Should he get the armband, Jele has to rediscover his form. He has worked under Milutin Sredojevic before, so he would know what the coach expects.
Thami SangweniThe new man from Chippa United did a good job as skipper at his previous club, but would he want to take on such huge responsibility so early in his Pirates career? Probably not. There would be a lot of pressure on his shoulders if he does. Should it be thrown his way, then his older brother Siyabonga would have valuable advice for him.
Thabo MatlabaHe has worn the captain’s armband at Pirates before and he is one of the more experienced players in the team. But his form has not been good over the last year.
Abbubaker MobaraQuite a lot of the Pirates supporters believe Mobara has the qualities to be a captain. He talks well in the media and he seems determined to fight for the Orlando Pirates badge. He is one of the few players who give their all on the pitch.
