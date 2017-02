Fayose vows to fish out killers of herdsman

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has charged the police and the Department of State Security (DSS) to fish out the killers of a herdsman, Mr. Ahmed Dele, in Omu Ekiti, vowing to bring the killers to justice.