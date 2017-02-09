Fayose hails Osinbajo over nomination of Onnoghen as CJN
Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Ayodele Fayose has hailed the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo for sending the name of Justice Walter Onnoghen to the senate for confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), saying; “The action of the Acting President has saved the judiciary in particular and Nigeria in general from unnecessary tension.”
