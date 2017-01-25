Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest Pastor Johnson Suleiman in Ekiti
Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’s Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose, in the early morning on Wednesday foiled an attempt by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleiman of The Omega Fire Ministries World wide in Ado Ekiti.
The post Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest Pastor Johnson Suleiman in Ekiti appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story