Update:  February 22, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 747 

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Ayodele Fayose has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for heeding to public outcry on the appointment of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), saying; “Even though the President acted late, it is still commendable that he listened to Nigerians by not allowing the judicial institution, which is the last hope of the common man to be further bastardized.” The post Fayose commends Buhari over Justice Onnoghen’s nomination as substantive CJN appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
