You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  Fayose backs Tuface, says he will join protest
Update:  February 01, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch Politics 595 

Fayose backs Tuface, says he will join protest

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has declared his support for the nationwide protest led by Afro hip pop artiste, Tuface. He also said he will participate in the march. Fayose, an outspoken critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari&#8217;s administration, in series of tweets on his Twitter handle @GovAyoFayose yesterday said, “To organisers of Feb. [&#8230;] The post Fayose backs Tuface, says he will join protest appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
Politics

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567

Back to Top