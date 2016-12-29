Fayose asks Buhari to resign, slams DSS for tapping phone
Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to resign because he has failed Nigerians who voted him into power. Saying that the exchanged rate is now $1 for N500 under Buhari, Fayose lamented that there “is unprecedented hunger in the land” and that Nigerians were being killed […]
