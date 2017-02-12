Fayose and the re-emergence of PDP in the South-West
THE appointment of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum is a good development. First, he earned it as the most senior state governor of the PDP extraction in the present dispensation. Secondly, according to Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, who announced the appointment, Fayose deserved it as a committed party man. No one can fault this claim.
The post Fayose and the re-emergence of PDP in the South-West appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story