Fayose’s wife spits fire, asks God to shame husband’s enemies
Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs. Feyisetan Fayose, on Tuesday prayed to God to shame all the people working against her husband’s (Ayodele Fayose) government. “Every enemy pretending as friends, close to the government of Ayo Fayose and working against the government, the Lord will expose them with shame this year. […]
The post Fayose’s wife spits fire, asks God to shame husband’s enemies appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story