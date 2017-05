Fayose’s bid to seek re-election is anomalous – Falana

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has described as anomalous the likely bid by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State to seek re-election in 2018. ‎Fayose had said on Monday that he would contest the 2018 governorship election ‎so that he could serve his first term which was truncated in 2006.