Fayose’s promotion of Ekiti15,000 workers a ruse, says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has debunked claims by Governor Ayodele Fayose that he has promoted 15,000 workers in the state civil service as part of the end of the year package for civil servants. The post Fayose’s promotion of Ekiti15,000 workers a ruse, says APC appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story