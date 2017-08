Fayemi didn’t embezzle Ekiti SUBEB funds – Panel

A report of a five-man panel set up by Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, to investigate the withdrawal of N852 million 2012 UBEC/SUBEB state counterpart fund has revealed that former Governor Kayode Fayemi did not embezzle the cash as alleged by his successor. The panel in its report dated December 3, 2015 revealed that theRead More The post Fayemi didn’t embezzle Ekiti SUBEB funds – Panel appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story