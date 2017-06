Fayemi asks court to restrain Fayose, others from probing his govt

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approached an Ado-Ekiti High Court for an injunction to restrain the state government and the the Judicial commission of enquiry from probing his administration.