You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Faulty aircraft report: I didn’t speak on Buhari’s return – Lai Mohammed
Update:  February 05, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 1121 

Faulty aircraft report: I didn’t speak on Buhari’s return – Lai Mohammed

By Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has denied speaking on the return of President Muhammadu Buhari. The President is being expected in the country today and is also expected to resume work on Monday after a 10-day holiday in the United Kingdom. Apart from the holiday, the President [&#8230;] The post Faulty aircraft report: I didn&#8217;t speak on Buhari&#8217;s return &#8211; Lai Mohammed appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 6938
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top