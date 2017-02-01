Fashola and the demystification of power
POWER – as a synonym of electricity – is a mystery in Nigeria. Even the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, seems to be aware of this, as shown by one of his remarks at a recent forum in Abuja organised by NEXTIER, a power think tank. The forum, with the self-explanatory theme of “2016 Power Sector Review and 2017 Power Policy Direction,” brought the minister into a broad-based interaction around this theme with stakeholders in the power sector.
The post Fashola and the demystification of power appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story