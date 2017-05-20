You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Fani-Kayode must stop insulting Buhari or we will act – Northern Youths
Update:  May 20, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 

Fani-Kayode must stop insulting Buhari or we will act – Northern Youths

Northern Youths under the aegis of Arewa Youths Forum, AYF, have warned former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode to stop further verbal attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari and Northern elders. AYF, in a memo warned that, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain should be ready to face the consequences if the attacks continue. The group [&#8230;] Fani-Kayode must stop insulting Buhari or we will act &#8211; Northern Youths Read Full Story
