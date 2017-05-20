Fani-Kayode must stop insulting Buhari or we will act – Northern Youths
Northern Youths under the aegis of Arewa Youths Forum, AYF, have warned former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode to stop further verbal attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari and Northern elders. AYF, in a memo warned that, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain should be ready to face the consequences if the attacks continue. The group […]
Fani-Kayode must stop insulting Buhari or we will act – Northern Youths
Read Full Story