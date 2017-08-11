You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Fake products: Electrical dealers challenged on patriotism
Update:  August 11, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 0 

Fake products: Electrical dealers challenged on patriotism

Members of electrical appliances dealers at the Alaba International Market, Lagos has been challenged on patriotism and the possible way of contributing to National Development. Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Osita Aboloma who gave the challenge while receiving the Executives in his office in Lagos stated that over 70 per cent of cables traded [&#8230;] The post Fake products: Electrical dealers challenged on patriotism appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top