Failed projects’ contractors in Niger Delta to be prosecuted – Osinbajo

Contractors handling failed and abandoned projects in the Niger Delta region may face the music soon, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday. Osinbajo stated this at a town hall meeting in Benin City, Edo State, as part of his facts finding visits to Nigeria Delta states. The town hall meeting was however marred by [&#8230;] The post Failed projects&#8217; contractors in Niger Delta to be prosecuted &#8211; Osinbajo appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
