Facebook Chief Product Officer Visits the Shrine

Chris Cox, Chief Product Officer, Facebook is in Nigeria to participate in the Social Media Week Lagos slated for February 26 to March 3. On Sunday, he visited his music hero. Femi Kuti at the New Afrka Shrine. Chris who used to play in a jazz band is considered a remarkably talented keyboardist. He was […] The post Facebook Chief Product Officer Visits the Shrine appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust... Read Full Story