FUT Minna expels 700 students
Update:  January 05, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 368 

FUT Minna expels 700 students

The Federal University of Technology, Minna, has expelled 700 students for various offences ranging from bad behaviour to poor academic performance in the 2015/2016 academic session. The institution&#8217;s vice-chancellor, Prof. Musbau Akanji, revealed this on Thursday during the 30th matriculation ceremony of the university in Minna. The institution matriculated 5,141 students for the 2016/2017 academic [&#8230;] The post FUT Minna expels 700 students appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

