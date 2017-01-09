You are here:  Home  »  News  »  FRSC suspends booking for fire extinguisher, light/caution signs violation
Update:  January 09, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 

FRSC suspends booking for fire extinguisher, light/caution signs violation

The Federal Road Safety Commission has asked the command to forthwith adhere to an earlier directive to suspend booking of motorists for fire extinguisher, light and caution sign violations. In a memo dated Dec. 27, 2016, The Deputy Corps Marshal, Mr. Ojeme I. Ewhrudjakpor, frowned at the fact that motorists were still being booked for [&#8230;] The post FRSC suspends booking for fire extinguisher, light/caution signs violation appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

