FRSC suspends booking for fire extinguisher, light/caution signs violation
The Federal Road Safety Commission has asked the command to forthwith adhere to an earlier directive to suspend booking of motorists for fire extinguisher, light and caution sign violations. In a memo dated Dec. 27, 2016, The Deputy Corps Marshal, Mr. Ojeme I. Ewhrudjakpor, frowned at the fact that motorists were still being booked for […]
