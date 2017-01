FRSC seeks nationwide ban on okada

The Federal Road Safety Corps has recommended a nationwide ban on commercial motorcycles popularly known as 'Okada' to reduce road accidents. The recommendation forms part of the October Road Traffic Crash Report 2016, submitted by the Corps Marshal, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.