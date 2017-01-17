You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  FIFA warn Reds over Matip
Update:  January 17, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 144 

FIFA warn Reds over Matip

If the Reds fail to get permission, Matip could miss as many as six games and may not don his club’s jersey until they take on Tottenham Hotspur on February 11 if Cameroon make it to the final of the tournament. However, last year the 25-year-old made it clear that he no longer wanted to be selected by Cameroon and was subsequently not included in their AFCON squad. But, even though Matip last featured for Cameroon in September 2015, he was included in a preliminary squad for the continental showpiece, taking place in Gabon. In a statement, a FIFA spokesperson told AFP that Liverpool sho Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top