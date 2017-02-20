FIFA president to meet African heads
Each of the continent’s 54-member countries have been invited to a day-long ‘executive summit’ with Infantino, called to discuss general issues in the game and explain FIFA’s plans to expand the World Cup and changes to its development structures.
The association presidents will be divided into two groups, with some 25 meeting with Infantino and other FIFA officials on Tuesday and then the rest repeating the exercise the next day, organisers said.
It is the first time such a summit has been held at which FIFA deals directly with all the leaders of African football altho Read Full Story