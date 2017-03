FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: Nigeria to face Italy in opening Group B fixture

The Official Draw for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2017, which will be played in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, between 27 April and 7 May 2017, took place on Tuesday at the Hotel Atlantis in Nassau. The post FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: Nigeria to face Italy in opening Group B fixture appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story